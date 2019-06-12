Botetourt County polls residents about county's needs

DALEVILLE, Va. - Botetourt County is booming, but county officials wanted to hear from residents before it grew any more.

"It really is a good time to stand back and take a look at our plans and to see 'what's next?'" Botetourt County Assistant to the Administrator Cody Sexton said.

The county spent April and May polling residents about what they want to see in the future, through both community meetings and an online survey. According to the data, the more than 300 Botetourt County residents polled want more housing for young adults, more entertainment options and more restaurants.

Sexton says the data will be used to guide Botetourt County's plan for development over the next 20 years.

"It really is the core of the comprehensive plan of where future development may go and what that future development could look like," Sexton said.

Sexton says the county decided to poll residents now because of how much Daleville and other areas of Botetourt County have already grown in recent years.

"We've seen a number of changes and we've seen the development continue in the post-recession," Sexton said. "We need to see how that can be guided in a meaningful and positive way in accord with the wishes of the citizens."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.