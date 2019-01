BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - The superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools announced Thursday morning that he will retire at the end of the school year.

John Busher III has been the superintendent since 2015. His retirement will go into effect on June 30.

Busher's career in education has spanned over 40 years.

The school board will have help from the Virginia School Board Association to find his successor.

