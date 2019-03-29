Botetourt County Schools make budget without cutting agriculture teacher

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Botetourt Coutny said it has found a way to seal the budget gap without cuts to its agriculture program. This comes after dozens of students and their families raised concerns about how it would negatively impact them.

We're wrapping up budget season and divisions across the region have been grappling with the same problem. Teachers need raises and revenues are down, so some tough choices have to be made. But many are relieved in Botetourt to know that an agriculture teacher is no longer on the chopping block.

In a county that's mostly scenes of rolling hills and mountainsides painted with silos and barns, it's no surprise people care about agriculture. Botetourt County needs to cut its budget, but some say ag isn't the place.

"You do not understand the child I had in ninth grade and the young woman that I have today and it is because of the agricultural classes where she actually put her chemistry and her math to work," Botetourt County parent Denise Settle told the board Thursday evening.

Last time the board met, nearly 75 people showed up to let them know that they didn't want the third agriculture teacher cut from the system. The board announced at the beginning of its meeting Thursday that it had taken those comments to heart and changed the budget proposal to reflect it.

"They felt like that probably was going to be affecting the students primarily at James River and they did not like it, they wanted to retain that position and they were especially anxious to make sure they had an instructor to sponsor and maintain their FFA program," Botetourt County School Board chairman Michael Beahm said.

Students in the Future Farmers of America showed up in their signature blue corduroy jackets. They were happy to hear the board was able to tweak the numbers and make cuts in other areas like health insurance and textbooks to keep the position.

"They got out and got active early and got that taken care of and frankly I really appreciate that action, I think people due to a couple of other hearings we've had they've come to a better understanding and what the budget process is," Beahm said.

The new plan isn't perfect but the board said it keeps people happy. Student supporters said opportunities like Future Farmers of America are critical for future students.

"It's really been an awesome opportunity for me and I can't imagine a world where students behind me can't have that same feeling," James River High School Future Farmers of America Treasurer Daniel Hotler said.

The Botetourt County School Board will now turn its budget over to the board of supervisors for its approval. Beahm said he's hopeful the supervisors will be in agreement with their plan.

