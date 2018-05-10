Botetourt County Sheriff's Office equipping deputies with Narcan

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - There's a new tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic in Botetourt County.

The Sheriff's Office recently equipped their deputies with Narcan, which can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. The lifesaving drug was purchased through a Virginia Department of Health grant, without using money from the Sheriff's Office.

Before getting Narcan, deputies underwent specialized training. They say as the opioid epidemic continues to hit home here, the Narcan was a top priority.

"We found it useful. We are seeing an uptick of overdoses not just in the county but throughout the state," said Kevin Smusz, a deputy with the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Narcan is also important for officer safety, especially when they come in contact with deadly drugs like fentanyl.



