Botetourt County snow cone shop re-opens for business

BOTETOURT COUNTY., Va. - A Botetourt County staple is back open for business after being forced out by a new gas station.

We've told you about the community rallying around Daleville's Bahama Sno & Java to Go. It's now serving up tasty treats at its new location next to Lord Botetourt High School.

People raised more than $15,000 and donated time to help with the move. Sales are reported to be better than ever through its first couple of days open.

"Everybody knows already how everyone has taken care of getting me here, the county, the community, and now there is just such an overflow of more business," Bahama Sno & Java to Go owner Ginna Bell said. "I thought I was busy before, but now it's just rolling. We've got a lot more exposure."

Bahama Sno says its looking forward to big sales for its inaugural weekend because of a great forecast.

