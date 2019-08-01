Botetourt County's first Sheetz is now open

DALEVILLE, Va. - After years of planning and protests, Botetourt County now has its Sheetz.

The gas station and restaurant on Route 220 in Daleville had its grand opening Thursday. More than a hundred people packed the parking lot for the event, including Louie Sheetz, who is on the board of directors for his family's namesake business.

"What we're hoping to do here is establish ourselves as a good neighbor and a place the community can trust and rely on," Sheetz said.

Sheetz added that the process to build the new store took five years.

Botetourt County Supervisor Billy Martin says the new Sheetz is a sign the county is a desirable place for new companies.

"We've been on a roll for the last several years and we've had a good time with economic development and trying to get more businesses in here," Martin said.

Fincastle resident Kim Campbell and her daughter Cassidy hope the Sheetz is the precursor to more food options coming to Botetourt County.

"I wish they would bring some other restaurants around here," Kim Campbell said. "Steakhouses, maybe a seafood restaurant. That would be nice."

"This kind of gives another option for people to come through instead of just Wendy's or Bojangles or McDonald's," her daughter said.

The Botetourt County Sheetz has a drive thru and a car wash. It will be open 24 hours every day of the year.

