Botetourt Family YMCA gets donation from local company

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Lawrence Companies is providing more support to the new Botetourt Family YMCA. The company made an additional $50,000 contribution to the facility's infrastructure fund. This is the second pledge of the same amount in two years.

Many employees of Lawrence Cos. already live in Botetourt County, so they say it's natural for them to support this organization.

"It becomes a community center. That's part of the big piece. You can take your children there as you exercise. They have room for them and room for teenagers and a great pool, exercise facility and running trail upstairs. We actually have about 20 employees of ours have already signed up. So we're seeing a lot of engagement the bus at YMCA," said Peer Segelke, chief executive officer, Lawrence Companies.

The YMCA opened in December.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.