Botetourt Family YMCA opens to the community

ROANOKE, Va. - There are new beginnings in Botetourt County. Just in time for the new year, the new YMCA is ready to help you with your health and fitness goals.

Swimmers from area swim teams of all ages opens the pool with the first jump-in. The eight lane lap pool is one of the many amenities at the Bouteourt Family YMCA. Ashley Whitson and her family will be joining the recreational facility in 2019.

"I drive by it every day so we are really pleased to live in this county and have all the developments coming with the Daleville town center and all the new shops and restaurants that are opening," said Ashley Whitson.

Her kids are part of a swim team in Ashley Plantation. She says the Daleville location is closer and more convenient.

"We are hoping they can swim year-round here because previously we had to go all the way to Vinton or Roanoke if they wanted to year-round swim and it was too far for me to travel. This is going to get an opportunity to swim more."

Community members were able to tour the facility, participate in group exercise classes and speak with staff about becoming a member. More than 400 people are already signed up.

Mark Johnson says the opening contributes to the overall growth of the county. It took seven years to plan this location.

"For us, its all about programming and not having treadmills and not having rooms for kids but what we do in those spaces for people to help them improve their lives. You improve a community one life at a time," said Mark Johnson, president and CEO of YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge.

The Y will officially open at 9 a.m New Year's Day. You can visit the location for membership information.

