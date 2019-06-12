3-year-old Roanoke boy hospitalized after shooting self in his apartment, warrants say

ROANOKE, Va. - A young boy remains in the hospital after being shot inside a Roanoke apartment Monday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The 3-year-old was in the kitchen when he shot himself in the forehead, according to search warrants in the case.

At 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting victim in the 700 block of Westwood Boulevard NW.

Officers said they responded to the scene and found the injured boy.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The warrant states that officers seized guns, a safe, money, scales, ammunition, a magazine and a toy gun at the apartment.

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

Police said the boy's family is cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

