Breast cancer survivor makes annual Halloween trip to visit patients in treatment

ROANOKE, Va. - One Roanoke couple is celebrating Halloween a little differently than most, dishing out candy not to kids, but to breast cancer patients.

"We just decided, ‘OK, we're going to do something to cheer these people up,'" Shirley Klinger said.

That's exactly what they're doing, decked out in clown costumes that are complete with the big shoes and red nose. But for the Klingers, it's personal.

"I became a cancer patient in 2006, had two recurrences, so I spent a lot of time in the chairs, needless to say, and I know what the patients go through," Shirley said.

Shirley survived stage 3 breast cancer and has been in remission since 2012. Her mother died from breast cancer in 2015. She and Kenneth started their favorite Halloween tradition in 2009. Even while going through her own treatment, she didn't stop.

"I had the radiation burns on my neck. But you know, it was fine. It was not a big deal," Shirley said.

"I realized how fortunate I am to have a strong lady who's taken this in stride. Never complaining, never asking for anything," Kenneth Klinger said.

Her husband, who loves dressing up for Halloween, inspired the idea.

"Just dressed up as a comical character, try to spread a little joy in their life. Having been through cancer treatment with her, we understand over our experience that it's a lonely place to be," Kenneth said.

The clowns are hoping to make the day a little easier with a funny face and a familiar friend.

"There are people in need and if this is what we can do to help them, fine, let's do that,” Kenneth said.

"Keep up the fight. Always have hope, don't give up," Shirley said.

