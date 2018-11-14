Breweries team up for beer to benefit Feeding America Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Two local breweries are teaming up for a good cause.

Three Notch'd and Devils Backbone are brewing up a special charity collaboration beer. It's a black ale called Feliz Navidad.

Proceeds from each beer sold will go toward Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Three Notch'd is tapping the first of three kegs Thursday at 5 p.m. The first guests will get a commemorative glass and they're raffling off the opportunity to brew your own beer, which will also benefit Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

"We’re really excited to do our part, especially with the holidays coming up, it's something that's near and dear to our heart -- our contributions to the neighborhood and community as well," Three Notch'd general manager Jacob Reeves said.

Reeves said Three Notch'd has a long history of working with local charities and he plans to work with more in Roanoke in the future.

