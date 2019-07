BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Overnight bridgework that has gone longer than expected has closed an entrance ramp as well as lanes on Rt. 220 and I-81.

The construction is near mile marker 150 on I-81 and has closed the ramp from northbound Rt. 220 onto southbound I-81, the right lane of northbound Rt. 220 beneath the I-81 overpass and left lane of southbound I-81, according to VDOT.

