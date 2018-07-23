Broadcasters for Blood event encourages blood donations during slow summer months

SALEM, Va. - Broadcasters banded together with Virginia Blood Services Monday to help patients in need.

The Broadcasters for Blood event ran throughout the day at the Salem Civic Center.

There is a blood shortage nationwide and here at home. About 36 percent of Virginia Blood Services' regular blood donors are high school and college students who are out for the summer.

Virginia Blood Services provides blood for Carilion hospitals and veterans affairs hospitals in southwest Virginia and West Virginia.

"When you come to donate with Virginia Blood Services, you are really giving back to your community and you are being a hero," said Wensday Tumulak, account manager for Virginia Blood Services.

Virginia Blood Services has been hosting this event for about six years now. If you missed out on the drive and still want to donate, click here.

