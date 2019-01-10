Broken down train in Roanoke has been cleared

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Roanoke City Police say that the train has been cleared.

A train that broke down on the tracks has closed streets in Roanoke, according to city officials.

The intersection of Norfolk Avenue and Campbell Avenue SE is closed until the train can be moved.

Officials say traffic is being detoured to the intersection of 3rd Street and Tazewell Avenue.

There is no estimate for how long it will take to move the train, but officials have said it will be an "extended period of time" before the train is moved.

