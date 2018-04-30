Route 311 re-opens after brush fire on Catawba Mountain

CATAWBA, Va. - UPDATE

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue have cleared the Catawba Mountain area for the night.

The U.S. Forest Service will be handling most of the firefighting duties overnight.

Fire officials say Catawba Valley Drive will be closed until 11 p.m. tonight, but drivers should be careful around the area.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue thanked the Roanoke Moose Lodge for using their parking lot and building as a staging area while crews worked the fire.

------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE

The U.S. Forest service estimates the size of the brush fire to be around 325 acres.

Most of the fire is on federal land, according to Fire Marshal Clingenpeel.

There are currently 2 helicopters doing air water drops on the fire.

No structures or homes are being threatened.

A total of 80 service personnel are fighting the fire.

Catawba Valley Drive is still closed from Absalom Smith Road to the top of the mountain.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to have crews on this fire overnight and into the morning.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY

A brush fire on Catawba Mountain is causing Va Route 311 to shut down, starting at the 3700 block of Catawba Valley Drive.

Brian Clingenpeel, Roanoke County's Fire Marshal, says the fire is moving quickly towards McAfee's Knob.

Hikers along that stretch of the Appalachian Trail are being evacuated.

Clingenpeel says crews from all across the Roanoke Valley are helping, along with people from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service is sending a helicopter, and could be conducting air drops of water soon.

We're working to get more details as this story develops.

