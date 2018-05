DALEVILLE, Va.- - Demolition work has begun to make way for the new Sheetz gas station in Botetourt County.

Buildings are being knocked down on the corner of Route 220 and Catawba Road in Daleville.

The demolitions are being done It's for the new Sheetz, which was approved by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors in January. A Sheetz representative said an expected opening date has not been set.

