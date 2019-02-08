Burton Center to donate computers to Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center

SALEM, Va. - The Burton Center for Arts and Technology will donate over a dozen computers to the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

BRAAC is receiving 15 refurbished computers from the center, which offers high school vocational classes in Salem.

Burton students, together with their teacher Michael French, will install the computers on Wednesday. A group of BRAAC students will help as well.

BRAAC is a nonprofit that focuses on educating individuals who have autism and learning challenges.

