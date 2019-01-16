Business owners concerned about police scaling back patrols in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Safety concerns are growing once again for business owners in downtown Roanoke, after police decided to scale back patrols in Market Square.

Back in October, 10 News told you about police adding an extra officer to patrol Market Square round-the-clock after a stabbing and multiple complaints from business owners.

"We need police down here," said Laura Duckworth, co-owner of The Gift Niche.

Downtown workers fought for increased police presence for more than a year, complaining about disruptive activity from loiterers.

"They bum people, they cuss, they fight, they trash the place up," Roanoke Weiner Stand manager Tonia George said.

In October, downtown finally got an added layer of protection.

"I saw a big difference right off the bat," Duckworth said.

The tipping point came after a stabbing that sent two people to the hospital. That's when police assigned an additional officer to patrol the area 24/7, using the overtime budget.

"The people gathering and the loudness and the screaming and all that stopped,” Duckworth said.

Downtown workers said cleaning up the area boosted business.

"Not too many people hang around downtown. They kind of disappeared ‘cause (police) chased them all away. They don't let them sit down here,” George said.

That could change now. A Roanoke police spokesperson told 10 News the downtown patrol plan moving forward is back to what it was prior to October without a round-the-clock presence.

"I’m very upset that they're taking it away from us," Duckworth said.

It’s bad news for business owners, who said the true test of downtown safety is still to come.

"Right now, the weather's not too good, so there's not going to be that many down here, so we really don't have to worry about anything. It's when the weather gets better is when you have to start worrying about things," George said.

"It could've been the weather, it could've been the time of year, but we need a policeman here at all times," Duckworth said.

A Roanoke police spokesperson issued the following statement to 10 News:

"The deployment of supplemental officers utilized in the Market Square over the last several months was modified on December 31, 2018. This modification coincided with the conclusion of holiday events such as Dickens of a Christmas where additional police personnel were utilized. Moving forward into 2019, the deployment of officers in downtown will include a 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. bike officer assignment, along with shifts featuring coverage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; these personnel are assigned to the designated Downtown Unit. The scheduling of assigned personnel will vary based upon business and community feedback and input. In addition to this, platoon personnel will continue to provide 24-hour coverage consisting of one additional officer to complement those personnel assigned to the Downtown Unit. The agency will continue to utilize additional coverage on the weekends and during special events downtown as may be necessary."

