By the numbers: Super Bowl LII breakdown

ROANOKE, Va. - 1 in 10: U.S. workers will miss work the day after the Super Bowl

3: The number of times the Philadelphia Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl. They made appearances in 1981 and 2005. The Eagles are one of 13 NFL franchises to have never won a Super Bowl.

3rd: Time Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime performance

3 degrees: The air temperature at kickoff in Minnesota. Fortunately, the game will be played inside U.S. Bank Stadium where the temperature should be a balmy 70 degrees.

4.5 points: The amount the Patriots are favored to win by, as of Feb. 1

9%: People planning to buy a TV this year will take advantage of Super Bowl sales

10: The number of times the New England Patriots have made it to the Super Bowl. It’s an NFL record. The Patriots have made appearances in 1986,1997, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2018. Of those appearances, they’ve won five games.

13: The number of times the Patriots and Eagles have previously met. Of those games, the Eagles have won seven and the Patriots have won six.

17: The number of people attending the average super bowl party.

24%: The number of Super Bowl viewers who say the commercials are the best part

31%: U.S. adults likely to bet on the Super Bowl

$81.17: The amount of money the average American will be spending on the Super Bowl. People in the 24-to-34 age group are expected to spend even more, an average of $118.43. (National Retail Federation)

5,000: Journalists are expected to cover or report on Super Bowl LII

$5,700: The average price of a ticket to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. Tickets on the resale site WalletHub start at

$107,000: The Super Bowl bonus each member of the champion New England Patriots received last year. Each of the Atlanta Falcons received a $53,000 consolation prize after their loss.

1 million: The number of people that are expected to attend the Super Bowl and surrounding events in Minneapolis. More than 125,000 of those attendees have traveled from out of town to attend.

$5 million and up: Cost of a 30-seconds commercial during Super Bowl LII

51.7 million: Cases of beer will be sold on Super Bowl Sunday

1.35 billion: Number of chicken wings that will be eaten. 14,500 tons of chips will be eaten along with 8 million pounds of guacamole. 10 million pounds of ribs will be sold this weekend.

$15.3 Billion: How much Americans are expected to spend on Sunday night’s game. This covers everything from food, beverages, team apparel and decorations. (National Retail Federation)

