Cabo Fish Taco in Roanoke ready for first restaurant week in 2019

ROANOKE, Va.- - Holiday events helped to boost business for some downtown Roanoke restaurants. Cabo Fish Taco on Campbell Avenue is one spot that enjoyed a nice crowd of people during events such as Dickens of a Christmas.

They gave out free hot chocolate to people downtown the first three Friday's in December. The location will be participating in their first restaurant week next month as another way to bring in new business.

"A lot of people know us from our Blacksburg location and our Charlotte location. I don't think people still understand that we're here and they're finding out through friends and family. So with all the people who came downtown, in the resurgence of downtown, the revitalization that's happening downtown, it exposed us to a lot more new people," said Chris Wade, operations manager.

The restaurant has been open for four months and they are always up for a new challenge. During restaurant week, Cabo will offer a $10 lunch menu and a $20 dinner menu.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.