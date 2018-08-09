Cabo Fish Taco open in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - A popular Blacksburg eatery is now open for business in downtown Roanoke.

Cabo Fish Taco is serving up West Coast Mexican and seafood dishes as well as creative margaritas and cocktails.

The restaurant took over the space formerly occupied by Metro! on Campbell Avenue.

The owners say the success of the New River Valley location is what led them to expand into the Star City.

"Roanoke was obviously the next step. We've actually been doing really well in Blacksburg. We have a lot of Roanoke people that actually come down to Blacksburg to eat so we have a lot of good feedback that can lead us to look here," said Gary Walker, owner.

Three Virginia Tech graduates own the taco chain. They'll have an official grand opening at a later date.



