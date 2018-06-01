Cafe to Grow in urgent need of volunteers to serve meals to kids in need

ROANOKE, Va. - Feeding America Southwest Virginia's Café to Grow food truck will be serving meals to more kids in need than ever before this summer.

"We're kicking it up a notch and serving more kids, which is absolutely our goal. The more kids we can feed fresh nutritious meals, the better," said Amanda Allen, marketing and communications coordinator for FASWVA.

But with more meals comes a greater, and now urgent, need for volunteers.

"We need folks to come and help us prep food in the kitchen, do the prep work to make the meals and we need volunteers to go out in the truck and serve the food to children," said Allen.

Café to Grow will visit four neighborhoods in the Roanoke area during the lunch hours Monday to Friday. The truck will serve anywhere from 200 to 300 meals each day. FASWVA will also serve hundreds of meals at its sites throughout the valley. The nonprofit needs about four volunteers in the kitchen each day and about eight volunteers on the truck.

"A lot of people don't realize the need that's in our community to feed hungry kids over the summer and it is a great need. We see a lot of kids on the food truck and the only meal they'll get is that one during the summer," said Amy Morgan, vice president of programs.

"If you really want to see some thankful and joyful kids, this is the best way to do it," said Allen.

The food truck will begin serving meals to kids in need next week. To learn more about volunteering or to sign up, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.