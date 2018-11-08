Camp Jaycee founder wants camp back from current owner

ROANOKE, Va.- - The founder of Camp Virginia Jaycee says he wants it returned to the original owner.

William B. Robertson held a news conference Thursday afternoon asking the current owner, Hope Tree, Inc., to give the camp back to the Virginia Jaycees. The camp in Bedford County closed last year. It once served more than 47,000 special-needs children and adults over several decades.

"The need is as great today as he was back in 1969 when we initiated this effort. Or even greater. Fifteen years of my life has gone into serving those with special needs," said Robertson.

Robertson plans to hand-deliver the petition of supporters to Hope Tree. Robertson is hoping they accept an offer of $450,000 or it will be taken off the table by midnight tomorrow.

