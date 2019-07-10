Camp teaches children with disabilities how to ride a bike

ROANOKE, Va. - A camp in Roanoke is once again giving children with disabilities the chance to learn how to ride a bike.

Research shows fewer than 20% of people with autism and 10% of people with Down syndrome learn how to ride a bike. That’s why a camp, in its fifth year in Roanoke, is taking on the challenge.

"I’m doing good. I'm learning and it's enjoyable,"11-year-old camper Ben Jeffers said. "It’s so awesome ‘cause if I fall, they'll help me."

Jeffers is one of 25 kids spending the week at iCan Bike.

Many parents who wondered if they'd ever see victories like this are there to watch every day.

"He's really nervous about it but you can tell he's made a lot of progress since we started ‘cause he was going really slow in the beginning and today, something clicked and he started really moving," Ben's mom, Leigh Jeffers, said. "I’m glad that he was able to express himself because it doesn't always happen."

"I get teary eyed; I get chills. I feel like we're making a difference," camp host Ginny Riddle said.

"To see them kind of grow and expand and see these small victories build into a much larger victory, I think it's an excellent thing for him and for us to be able to experience with him," volunteer Tray Light said.

