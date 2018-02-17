Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Roanoke City Police looking for missing man.

Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Roanoke City Police are looking for Nicholas Sherman.

They say he was last seen at a combination Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurant on Washington Avenue in Vinton February 15th.

That was around 4 p.m.

He was last seen wearing brown boots and jeans, and has scars on his left arm and both thighs.

He also was carrying an Under Armour bookbag.

Police say his cell phone has been off since 5 p.m. Thursday, and his credit card hasn't shown any activity since that morning.

If you have any information about Nick Sherman, please contact the Campbell Conty Sheriff's Office or the Roanoke City Police Department.

