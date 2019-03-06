Candle started fire that spread to multiple apartments in Salem, resident says

SALEM, Va. - Firefighters are responding to a fire that spread to multiple apartments in Salem.

The call came in around 10:20 a.m. for a fire at an apartment building on Hale Avenue, which is off of Route 460.

Although the fire marshal is still investigating the cause, a woman told 10 News that it was her apartment that caught fire. She says she had a candle burning and left it unattended to go on a short grocery run. When she came back, her apartment was on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the heavy flames in about 14 minutes, but they are still working on hotspots and assessing the damage.

No one was hurt.

