Canstruction contest brings more than 20,000 canned goods to Feeding America SW VA

ROANOKE, Va. - Contestants used cans of food as their canvas before donating them for a greater purpose.

Feeding America of Southwest Virginia's Canstruction event used more than 20,000 cans of food as building blocks for sculptures inside the Taubman Museum of Art. All of the cans will end up in FASWVA's food bank.

"It's art with a cause," Feeding America of Southwest Virginia President Pamela Irvine said. "You can't get any better than providing food for someone who needs it."

Groups spent Friday assembling their projects before judges awarded prizes on Saturday. The largest sculpture, a depiction of Roanoke that included City Market, the Wells Fargo Building and the Roanoke Star, used more than 8,300 cans.

"We didn't think anything was impossible," said Zakiya Toney, who was part of the team behind the large installation. "We just wanted to go for the biggest and best thing that we could produce."

The sculptures will remain at the Taubman Museum of Art temporarily before they are donated to the food bank.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.