Canstruction provides food to Feeding America Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va.- - An event to raise hunger awareness has returned to southwest Virginia.

Canstruction is a competitive event featuring massive sculptures built entirely from cans of food. All the cans will eventually go to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Six teams are participating in the competition. Burns & McDonnell will be using eight different can types for a total of 4,200 cans for their design.

"Our title is Cannoramic Roanoke. So it's a 360-degree view of the Roanoke Valley with the train and star, some of the rolling hills. McAfee Knob incorporates into it. Should be interesting," said Robert McMahon, architect.

Winners will be announced Saturday at 2 p.m. The finished exhibit is open to the public at the Taubman Museum until March 17.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.