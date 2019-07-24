Car-B-Que: classic cars, food, beer and music

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Museum of Transportation's "Car-B-Que Summer Cruise in and Concert Series" kicks off Friday night.

You can check out classic cars, grab some food from Brother Jakes Wood Fire Oven, beer from Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and listen to live music.

Families can check out the classic cars and the locomotives and rail cars at the museum, which is one of the largest collections on the east coast.

There's also going to be live music from the band The Low Low Chariot!

"This is a really cool venue to not only see music and to learn something, but also to have fun and bring the kids. And it's neat to find a place like that that can offer so much to the community," said JD Sutphin, the band's singer.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the museum.

Classic car drivers get in for free. Admission is $5 for everyone else. The money benefits the museum.

