Car community supports 5-year-old boy viciously attacked by dog

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of people spent their evening benefiting 5-year-old Jackson Lam.

Cars poured into the Berglund Center Saturday night for the Star City Banger car show, but the show was more than just the engines and the ingenuity.

Some of the proceeds go towards Lam who was viciously attacked by a dog back in May.

He has had eight facial reconstructive surgeries and is facing many more.

Lam is currently being cared for at Carilion's Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Organizers are still awaiting final numbers.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.