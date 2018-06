ROANOKE, Va. - Crews responded to a car fire that damaged Mullins Used Auto Parts in Roanoke Wednesday morning.

Mullins, which is on Shenandoah Avenue next to the Shenandoah Restaurant, has been in business for years.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m. and firefighters were able to knock down the fire about 20 minutes later.

No one was hurt, but the roof is damaged. The building is not condemned.

Officials aren't sure yet what caused the fire.

