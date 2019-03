ROANOKE, Va. - A car flipped and hit a pole along Peters Creek Road in Roanoke overnight.

The call came in at 2:39 a.m., according to Roanoke City dispatch. It happened close to Thirlane Road, which is near the Waffle House.

Dispatch was not aware of any injuries and all lanes are open at this time.

Drivers should expect slow-downs in the area because the traffic lights are out. Police are still on the scene.

No charges have been announced.

