Car jacking, robbery leads to standoff at Rodeway Inn in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE: Police say this all started after a car jacking in Lynchburg, and then a robbery in Roanoke.

Police took two people into custody just before 8 a.m. Wednesday after a standoff at the Rodeway Inn. Police first arrived at the motel around 3:45 a.m.

Police say there was a child in the room at the time, but it was all resolved peacefully. The child is OK.

---------------------

UPDATE: Police have arrested a man and woman, bringing the standoff at the Rodeway Inn to a peaceful end.

Police are clearing the scene now.

We're working to get more details on the nature of the incident.

--------------------

Roanoke police are responding to an incident at the Rodeway Inn in Roanoke Wednesday morning.

Police have been on scene since about 3:45 a.m. at the motel near the intersection of Orange Ave. and Williamson Road, according to a Roanoke City dispatch supervisor.

Officers are on the second level of the motel with their guns drawn. It appears that they are trying to bust down a door.

There are at least eight patrol officers on scene. A SWAT team is also there, along with an armored vehicle.

Dispatch was not able to give any information yet on the nature of the incident.

The Starbucks next door is closed due to the incident.

10 News has a crew there learning more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.