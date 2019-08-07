Car show to benefit 5-year-old still recovering from dog attack

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke car show Saturday is benefiting a local family in need.

5-year-old Jackson Lam is still recovering from a dog attack on Memorial Day weekend. He's had eight surgeries so far and still needs multiple facial reconstructive surgeries.

That's why Saturday, Speed Trend Society is hosting a car show to help Lam's family.

Last month, a similar car show raised more than $10,000 for Rowan Price, a Roanoke girl fighting cancer.

When organizers heard about Lam, they knew they had to reach out to his family to help.

"They're just excited that people are willing to help them ‘cause I know they're in a very tough situation, especially with it being plastic surgery," said Kevin Jenkins, an ambassador for HopeDriven.

The Star City Banger runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Click here to learn more about the event.

