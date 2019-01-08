Carilion Clinic Foundation art show helping patients heal

ROANOKE, Va. - An art show of a different kind has filled the lobby of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

In partnership with the National Arts Program, Carilion Clinic Foundation is hosting its third Patient Art

Show. Carilion patients from across the region have submitted their work for the show which is an initiative of the Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts Program.

One of the show's participants, David Lunt, had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He says making art for the show helped him heal.

"As I started working on my piece for the show, I found that I started drifting further from the cancer and started looking more at the future," said Lunt.

Lunt has been cancer-free for more than two years.

The art from the show is available for purchase and some of the proceeds benefit the Healing Arts Program.



