Carilion Clinic Life-Guard could be deployed to hard-hit areas

ROANOKE, Va. - Carilion Clinic could be sending a crew to help people in the Carolinas.

Carilion's Life-Guard crew is on standby to assist with FEMA operations in hard-hit areas. Crew members are staying close to Roanoke in case they are called in to help. If deployed, crew members would provide emergency medical transport similar to what they provide here locally.

Along with the Carilion aircraft, four other emergency operations aircraft are also stationed at Life-Guard's Roanoke hangar, waiting for deployment.

"It's rewarding to know that we're going to be able to go down there and help people in dire need," said Robert Youther, a Life-Guard crew member.

"This is the first time for us and we're obviously excited to be able to step up, rise to the occasion and help others," said Susan Smith, program director for Carilion Clinic Life-Guard.

If deployed, crew members will work a seven-day stint and then have the option to come home. Another crew will replace them if needed.

