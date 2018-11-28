Carilion Clinic Life-Guard honored as program of the year

ROANOKE, Va. - Carilion Clinic's Life-Guard is celebrating a milestone achievement. The Association of Air Medical Services named Life-Guard its 2018 program of the year.

The group selected them for their outstanding service. Specifically, their ground-breaking land the drone campaign and their Haiti exchange program. A handful of Carilion staff traveled to Phoenix to accept the award and they say despite the achievement, this is just the beginning.

"This award is an example of the programs who have really demonstrated safety, clinical care, customer service and community service and other things in the very best ways possible and so we just want to continue to be able to do those things even better," Life-Guard program director Susan Smith said.

The team will celebrate with a reception, Saturday, December 8 at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. Life-Guard is asking anyone who has been involved in the program over the years to reach out for an invite.

