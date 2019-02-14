Carilion Clinic seeing an increase in flu cases this season

ROANOKE, Va.- - Carilion Clinic is seeing an increase of flu cases reported at their facilities.

In the last 10 days to two weeks, they say the flu has taken off in the number of cases and is moving around the region they serve.

Dr. Thomas Kerkering said it began primarily in the Lexington-Buena Vista area.

Then there was a rise in cases around Pearisburg in Giles County. He says Roanoke is now also feeling the brunt.

About half of all the cases are those under 18 years of age.

"So we saw three weeks ago, the total number of cases seen in a Carilion facility was 355. But then the last two weeks, there's been about 1,200 each week. So it's really picked up. It's quadrupled, said Kerkering.

Kerkering says an elderly person died from flu-related causes.

