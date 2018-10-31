Carilion holds reverse trick-or-treating for kids

ROANOKE, Va. - Kids at Carilion Children's Hospital got a special treat for Halloween.

Dozens of staff members did their best to make sure the patients still got to celebrate.

They dressed up in group costumes and visited the hospital's youngest patients for reverse trick-or-treating.

Workers from various different departments participated in the annual event, bringing non-edible treats to the hospital's youngest patients.

“It’s amazing. It really brightened my day. You know, I’ve been here for quite a while, so it's really cool to have some fun going on, so being in the hospital during Halloween is actually kind of cool,” 17-year-old patient Kyle Scarette said.

Reverse trick-or-treating is a tradition Carilion has put on for kids for years.

