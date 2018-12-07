Carilion incident command team prepared for winter weather

ROANOKE, Va. - Carilion is preparing for winter weather.

The health system has an incident command team that is activated during a severe weather event. The team looks at policies and procedures and monitors the forecast. When snow hits, the team works to make sure care isn't compromised. Team leaders say patient transport can always be tricky during a snow storm, as can be maintaining supply chains and staffing depending on how bad the roads get.

"We've taken time to make sure that everybody understands what their role and responsibility is. We also really get even more connected in terms of what is going on in the system," said Craig Bryant, director of emergency management and safety at Carilion.

About 50 to 60 people are on the incident command team. They take turns with on-call shifts throughout the year.



