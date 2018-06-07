Carilion psychiatry students take tour at Roanoke Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. - Carilion psychiatry students took a tour of the Roanoke Rescue Mission as they get ready to offer their services at the mission's free clinic.

These residents will come to the clinic once a week to treat shelter guests in need of health care, including talk therapy.

Caitlin Foschini, who is a participant in the rescue mission’s recovery program, shared why being able to speak with these students means.

“It's really nice to have. I go down their once or twice a week. I get to talk to people. They listen to me and they hear my needs and concerns. They do their best to help me out and figure out what the problem is and what the best solution would be,” Foschini said.

Carilion Clinic and the rescue mission have been partnering at the free clinic for eight years.

They treat an average of 1,000 patients per year.

