Carilion tracks Santa as he makes his way to Star City

ROANOKE, Va. - As Santa travels all around the world tonight to deliver gifts, Carilion Clinic is tracking him the whole way.

Every year, Carilion Clinic's Transfer and Communication Center, or CTAC, monitors the jolly old elf using its high-tech tracking system.

CTAC also has a 40-ambulance fleet, along with three helicopters.

"Due to our three aircrafts that we have, we like to make sure we know where Santa is just so that when our aircrafts go on calls, we can make sure that everybody's safe -- our aircrafts but also Santa when he comes into town," said Lauren Oliveira, clinical team leader of CTAC.

"I'm tracking Santa on the big board over there and it's really fun to watch him because right now he's in Asia and China has really cool names to name," said 7-year-old Lila Cork.

CTAC uses the NORAD Santa Tracker to keep up with the man in red.

