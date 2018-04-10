Carilion's annual Research Day focuses on opioid epidemic

ROANOKE, Va. - Local students, physicians and health professionals presented research Tuesday at Carilion.

This year's theme for Research Day centered on the opioid epidemic, which was highlighted with a panel discussion with experts on pain and addiction, including an addiction psychiatrist who talked about new medication for the epidemic. Many presenters focused on the issue as well.

"What we're hoping is that they get educated on how these drugs, although they're very effective for pain relief, have a potential for addiction. And so how do health care providers balance the good with the bad with these medications?" senior director of research and development Francis Farrell said.

This is the 11th annual Research Day showcasing research from residents, fellows, students, physicians and staff.

