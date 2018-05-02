Catawba Mountain brush fire 100 percent contained, officials say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The brush fire on Catawba Mountain is now 100 percent contained, U.S. National Park Service officials said.

All the closures have been lifted. Previously, a 19.8-mile section of the Appalachian Trail was closed, from Route 311 to Route 220.

Hikers are now able to access the McAfee Knob Trail.

Hikers are urged to be aware of fire-weakened trees and smoky conditions that may continue to persist.

National Park Service officials said they believe the fire was "human-caused," and while there is no evidence it was intentional, the cause remains under investigation.

Officials said the fire scorched 165 acres.

The containment of the fire was a joint effort by the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

