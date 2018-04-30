Catawba Mountain brush fire 25% contained

CATAWBA, Va. - UPDATE

Crews continue to battle a brush fire on Catawba Mountain in Roanoke County. There have been no reported injuries at this time.

The fire is estimated to be about 325 acres and is 25 percent contained.

No homes or buildings are threatened by the fire at this time.

About 75 people are on scene to strengthen containment lines.

Route 311 is open but authorities are asking drivers to be careful because of smoke conditions, and to watch out for firefighters and their equipment.

The Appalachian Trail is closed in the area of McAfee Knob. Avoid the area from the parking lot at the top of Catawba Mountain to McAfee Knob.

More detailed information is expected soon.

Leslie Hofawger/Provided. Taken Monday morning

Leslie Hofawger/Provided. Taken Sunday night.

UPDATE

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue have cleared the Catawba Mountain area for the night.

The U.S. Forest Service will be handling most of the firefighting duties overnight.

Fire officials say Catawba Valley Drive will be closed until 11 p.m. tonight, but drivers should be careful around the area.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue thanked the Roanoke Moose Lodge for using their parking lot and building as a staging area while crews worked the fire.

UPDATE

The U.S. Forest service estimates the size of the brush fire to be around 325 acres.

Most of the fire is on federal land, according to Fire Marshal Clingenpeel.

There are currently 2 helicopters doing air water drops on the fire.

No structures or homes are being threatened.

A total of 80 service personnel are fighting the fire.

Catawba Valley Drive is still closed from Absalom Smith Road to the top of the mountain.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to have crews on this fire overnight and into the morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

A brush fire on Catawba Mountain is causing Va Route 311 to shut down, starting at the 3700 block of Catawba Valley Drive.

Brian Clingenpeel, Roanoke County's Fire Marshal, says the fire is moving quickly towards McAfee's Knob.

Hikers along that stretch of the Appalachian Trail are being evacuated.

Clingenpeel says crews from all across the Roanoke Valley are helping, along with people from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service is sending a helicopter, and could be conducting air drops of water soon.

We're working to get more details as this story develops.

