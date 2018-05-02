Catawba Mountain brush fire mostly contained, hiking trails reopened

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The brush fire on Catawba Mountain is at least 90 percent contained.

All the closures have been lifted. Previously, a 19.8-mile section of the Appalachian Trail was closed from Route 311 to Route 220. Hikers are now able to access the McAfee Knob trail.

Hikers are asked to be careful due to fire-weakened trees.

Sixteen National Park Service firefighters are still working to contain the fire.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.