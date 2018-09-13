Modified lockdown lifted at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The modified lockdown has been lifted at Cave Spring High School.

The police are still investigating but so far have been unable to verify that a threatening social media message existed.

There will be an increased police presence at the school for the rest of the day.

Students attending BCAT will soon return to the high school.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cave Spring High School is on a modified lockdown due to an "unverified report" of a threatening rumor on social media.

This is being done as a precaution.

Police are restricting access to campus at this time. Roanoke County Public Schools asks parents not to come to the school right now.

Classes are continuing as usual, but entrance to the school is restricted.

Roanoke County Public Schools says the students and staff are safe.

