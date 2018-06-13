Cave Spring High renovation delayed due to budget issues

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Renovation plans for Cave Spring High School are still up in the air.

Mike Wray, the Roanoke County School Board member for the Cave Spring district, says construction will not start this month as expected, after an unsuccessful bidding process.

Roanoke County Public Schools said the competitive bid process produced just a single bid for the upcoming renovation and expansion.

The construction committee says the bid by Branch and Associates was over budget.

Wray says the board is working diligently to get things back on track, but for now, construction is delayed.

