Cave Spring parents concerned about current condition of high school

CAVE SPRING, Va.- - Parents are confused and concerned after pictures of Cave Spring High School show a not-so-clean environment.

"I don't know if it's mold or mildew. I know I saw a lot of bugs and fifth and just bad stuff," said Judi Jacobsen, parent.

That's how Jacobsen describes the conditions inside Cave Spring High School. Pictures are making the rounds on social media posted by the president of the Parent Teacher Student Organization.



Jacobsen is one of the many upset parents especially since the planned renovations for the school are on hold after a bid came in $17 million dollars over budget.

"The faculty is terrific, the kids are terrific. We just need to know that isn't healthy environment for the kids and we need to put some money into where our kids are educated," said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says her youngest child will be returning to the school as a senior in August. And she's concerned for the safety of all students.



"We adopted him from a orphanage in Ukraine. And he commented the other day that the orphanage that he was staying in was better maintained than his school. He seen cockroaches, rats, flooding, leaks," said Jacobsen

School board member Mike Wray says he's aware of the issues and has seen the pictures. He says facilities and operations also know about the problems plaguing the current school.

"They are looking at it. They are going to evaluate everything what it is and certainly take care of it no matter what it is," said Wray.

As far as the renovations update, there is a closed school board meeting Tuesday. Wray said there will be a discussion about how to move forward with the single bidder.





