Celebrate Pi Day with discounts on pizza, pie and more

ROANOKE, Va. - It comes once a year, and usually, some sweet deals come with it -- Pi Day.

Here are some sweet (and savory) deals to help you celebrate:

CHEDDAR'S SCRATCH KITCHEN

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen wants to help you celebrate Pi Day with their ''Pie One, Get One'' event.

Anyone who orders a Homemade Chicken Pot Pie -- either sit-down or to go -- will receive a second pot pie to take and bake at home.

Don't worry, the restaurant will include baking instructions.

Each pot features a half-pound of chicken tenders covered in cream sauce with diced onions, peas and carrots, poured into a crust that is baked until golden brown.

CICI'S PIZZA

If you're feeling really hungry, try out this deal -- buy one adult buffet and large drink and get a second adult buffet for $3.14 with this coupon.

DOMINO'S

This isn't really a Pi Day deal, but it's still a deal.

Through April 28, Piece of the Pie Rewards members can earn some easy points by redeeming a free Domino's pizza.

You'll need the latest version of the restaurant's mobile app. Learn more at their website.

PIZZA INN

If just pizza wasn't good enough for you, rewards members can get a Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $3.14.

BOJANGLES'

Sweet isn't your thing? Get three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14 at participating locations. No coupon or app needed.

RT and answer this #PiDay trivia question correctly for a chance to win a $10 Bojangles' gift card! pic.twitter.com/Qcg6laVjW2 — Bojangles' (@Bojangles1977) March 13, 2019

KROGER

Certain pies will be $3, including apple, cherry, peach and pumpkin pies.

